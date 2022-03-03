18 Best Summer Colognes for Men 2022

8. Francis Kurkdjian | L’Homme À la Rose Get it

This woody and floral eau de parfum from the eponymous brand of master perfumer Francis Kurkdjian is another recent release that is fast becoming recognized as one of the best summer colognes for men. Kurkdjian is a trusted source for quality fragrances, as the nose behind many of the most iconic designer releases of the past 30 years. His latest cologne excites with a playful blend of grapefruit and sage over a double rose blend that is both sweet and spicy, with a robust amber base. The overall effect is both masculine and floral, and is another ideal fragrance for warm weather.

This fresh and light premium scent will carry you to the rose fields of France and beyond as you enjoy the summer heat. It features high-quality and ethically sourced ingredients and an exhilarating masculine take on floral fragrance. The artisan blend evolves throughout the day for a thrilling olfactory experience.

[$200; franciskurkdjian.com]

