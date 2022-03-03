18 Best Summer Colognes for Men 2022

9. Giorgio Armani | Acqua di Gio Profondo Eau de Parfum

Armani fragrances are known for their iconic oceanic notes, inspired by the Mediterranean Sea. The latest men’s offering from the acclaimed luxury brand is a sensual new interpretation of their best-selling Acqua di Gio. This one adds an enhanced citrus blend of bergamot and mandarin to the original’s nuanced and refreshing formula. The intoxicating heart of lavender, rosemary and cypress lies atop a deep base of patchouli and musk to evoke the deep sea.

This captivating and elegant cologne is the perfect complement to your summer adventures. Let your senses transport you to the white sands and sparkling turquoise waters of the Mediterranean with this enduring and aromatic fragrance.

[$80; sephora.com]

