This article was produced in partnership with Blu Atlas

The days of men not caring what they look like have gone by the wayside. More men are practicing a daily grooming routine than ever before. It’s no secret that men desire to look younger and fitter, and the recipe for that is soft skin, shiny hair and white teeth.

To keep the skin on your face feeling softer and looking younger, you’ll need a basic routine with high-quality products. Your basic skincare regimen should include sunscreen, cleanser, moisturizer, eye cream, a lip balm and a toner. The last item in that list, toner, may seem like a mysterious product for those unfamiliar with it. Toner has two purposes. The first is to clear any leftover dirt from your skin after cleansing. The second is to open pores and prepare skin to absorb moisturizer and any other skin treatment you apply.

Read on for our list of the 25 best toners for men.

1. Blu Atlas Vitamin C Serum

This New York-based company is making waves with its skincare line. They formulate products with only clean, natural ingredients; an important distinction for today’s discerning man.

Their serum tops the list of best toners for men. The combination of mulberry root extract, vitamin C and aloe make it a powerful addition to your arsenal of grooming products. The toner works to diminish dark spots and helps to slow skin aging.

Blu Atlas offers a discount if you sign up for a subscription, and orders over $75 include free shipping. Combine this serum with the Blu Atlas cleanser for a deep cleanse that will feel great and do wonders for your skin’s appearance.

[$35; bluatlas.com]

2. Lumin Skin-Purifying Toner

Lumin promises simple skincare with the finest ingredients and powerful results, making it the clear choice for men who want to look great but do not want to spend a lot of time on grooming.

Their skin-purifying toner is best for normal and oily skin. For men who suffer from acne, this is a great choice. It uses ingredients like ginger root, licorice root extract and green tea extract to clean out dirt and oil, balance your skin’s pH, and brighten your skin. And, at under 20 bucks, it’s a bargain.

[$22; luminskin.com]

3. Brickell Balancing Toner for Men

Consumer demand for natural organic ingredients continues to soar, and this toner from Brickell includes several natural toning components. People have used witch hazel and cucumber for many years. In addition to these ingredients, this toner contains peppermint for a cool, clean feeling. It will leave your face feeling and smelling refreshed.

Brickell promises that their product will last for three months with daily use, making it an excellent choice if you want to maximize your dollars. Like Blu Atlas, Brickell offers a subscription discount option.

[$19; amazon.com]

4. Baxter of California Herbal Mint Toner

Baxter of California has been creating products for over 50 years, giving them the experience needed to create some of the best skincare products out there. Their products are tested at their barbershop in Los Angeles, providing their research with a unique real-world twist.

Their hydrating, skin-soothing formula contains all of the top toner ingredients, including aloe, witch hazel, chamomile and cucumber. The acne-fighting witch hazel and soothing aloe, cucumber and chamomile make it suitable for all skin types.

[$21; amazon.com]

5. Jack Black Oil-Control Toner

While some of us are born with smooth, clear skin, others aren’t as fortunate. If you’ve been cursed with more oil than you appreciate, this is the toner for you.

Many skincare products contain alcohol, which can cause overdrying. This toner is alcohol-free. Instead, it uses skin-friendly red microalgae extract and salicylic acid to control the oil.

The recommended usage for this toner is twice daily, so it may not last as long as some others on this list. However, the oil control you’ll get is worth the extra cost.

[$25; amazon.com]

6. Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Tonic for Men

The Kiehl’s Facial Fuel line includes this Energizing Tonic for Men. The caffeine in the product helps to energize and invigorate your skin and leave you ready to attack the day.

This toner is the perfect choice for those who care about the environment. In addition to being a longtime success in the skincare industry, Kiehl’s has a presence in countries worldwide and includes protecting the environment as part of its mission.

Their Recycling and Be Rewarded program allows customers to return empty bottles to their retail stores and earn points. Customers can then redeem the points for free travel-size bottles of Kiehl’s products. So grab this energizing toner and gear up to save the planet.

[$18; sephora.com]

7. Anthony Kind Cleansing Water

Created in 2000, Anthony wanted to meet the needs of the busy lifestyle of the modern man. The brand offers multipurpose products to shorten the length of your grooming routine. The Kind Cleansing Water is suitable for a man with an unpredictable lifestyle and who is short on time.

The Kind Cleansing Water is an innovative two-in-one product that will clean and tone your skin without adding water. Rosewater and witch hazel work together with their redness- and acne-reducing action to unveil a better complexion.

[$28; amazon.com]

8. Lab Series Daily Rescue Water Lotion

Lab Series offers skincare products backed by solid skin science. They have been researching since the 1980s in their dedicated lab to understand men’s unique skin needs.

Their bestselling Lab Series Daily Rescue Water Lotion, featuring their trademarked Hydra2G technology, results from that research. Ideal for men with dry skin, this toner helps to hydrate skin even before moisturizer is applied. Furthermore, their sustainable packaging, recyclable cartons and refill program make them an environmentally responsible business and one any man can feel good about supporting.

[$23; amazon.com]

9. Rugged & Dapper Daily Power Scrub Men’s Facial Cleanser

A Los Angeles-based construction worker created this business to suit his low-maintenance lifestyle. Rugged & Dapper is for men who want to look good but don’t want to spend a lot of time on a grooming routine.

Rugged & Dapper uses natural and organic ingredients to create solutions that can be applied in only five to 30 minutes. The Daily Power Scrub Facial Cleanser for men is a one-step product that performs three different actions.

With recyclable containers and a 60-day effectiveness guarantee, there is no reason not to try this cleanser, toner and exfoliator in one.

[$24.92; walmart.com]

10. Harry’s Freshening Face Toner

Costing under 10 dollars, Harry’s Freshening Face Toner is the best budget pick on our list.

Harry’s origin story began with two founders who wanted simpler razors. The company now offers everything from shaving products to hair care, making it a one-stop shop for men’s grooming products.

Harry’s isn’t just a solution to a better razor. They are also dedicated to improving men’s access to mental health care. They donate a percentage of their sales to nonprofits dedicated to improving mental health.

Their Freshening Face Toner is alcohol-free and contains eucalyptus and witch hazel to leave your skin feeling revitalized and ready for your day. It’s the perfect step after cleansing and before moisturizing.

[$7.99; target.com]

11. BOY DE CHANEL Anti-Shine Toning Lotion

Synonymous with luxury fashion, Chanel is not the first business that springs to mind when most people think of men’s skincare. But in the fall of 2018, the fashion house launched its men’s makeup line.

This Anti-Shine Toning Lotion is a part of their recent makeup and skincare collection for men. Although it’s at a higher price point, that is only to be expected from a men’s skincare brand synonymous with luxury.

This product promises the typical results from a toner: extra moisture, soothed skin and smaller pores. Green coffee extract, the active ingredient, is an antioxidant that fights free radicals and increases collagen production. The result is a younger appearance and less noticeable lines.

[$65; chanel.com]

12. Triumph & Disaster Logic Toner

Soothe skin with Tasmanian pepper. With three times the antioxidants as blueberries, Tasmanian pepper fruit extract has traditionally been used to reduce inflammation. This toner is ideal for irritated skin and will help reduce redness.

Other ingredients utilized in this formula are Alpine willow herb and witch hazel. The Alpine willow herb contributes to the formula’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, and helps fight acne with its antibacterial properties. Additionally, it controls sebum production, making it the ideal solution for those with oily skin.

[$29.96; amazon.com]

13. Clinique For Men™ Oil Control Exfoliating Tonic

This tonic does more than just remove impurities and prepare your skin for further treatment; it also exfoliates. Regular exfoliating can give your skin a softer, more glowing appearance. The salicylic acid and witch hazel in this tonic help control acne, making your skin clearer at the same time. Clinique is a tried-and-tested brand, and their products are available almost everywhere.

[$18; ulta.com]

14. Hommeface All-In-One Toner & Moisturizer

This combination of toner and moisturizer uses witch hazel to shrink pores while increasing hydration.

The product contains a powerful combination of moisturizing ingredients. Sodium hyaluronate, a natural form of hyaluronic acid, can allow moisture to more deeply penetrate the skin and improve the appearance of dry, scaly skin.

Ceramide NP is another active ingredient contributing to the moisturizing action of this toner. Ceramides moisturize the skin barrier. The epidermis is the outermost layer of skin, and the skin barrier is the outer layer of the epidermis. One of the main functions of the skin barrier is to hold water, so your skin stays hydrated, smooth and healthy. But environmental, nutritional and genetic stressors can damage your skin barrier, leading to dry, rough, red skin.

The comfrey plant has been used for thousands of years to treat various ailments. Its powerful anti-inflammatory properties are well-known. Allantoin is a comfrey extract that benefits the skin by moisturizing, soothing, renewing and protecting it.

Centella asiatica extract is another hydrating ingredient that has skin-soothing properties. It also acts as an anti-aging component by boosting collagen production.

[$20.99; amazon.com]

15. Organic Male OM4 Soothing Ocean Mineral Splash

When creating a hydrating toner, it makes sense to take your inspiration from the sea, and that’s just what OM4Men does with their proprietary Ocean Mineral Complex blend. They formulated their Soothing Ocean Mineral Splash aftershave and cleansing toner with this mineral complex to soothe, heal and moisturize irritated skin.

This toner also features kelp, chamomile and witch hazel to help reduce redness, making it ideal for sensitive skin and those suffering from rosacea.

[$38; amazon.com]

16. Ursa Major Essential Face Tonic

Definitely a top choice for men pressed for time, this toner does it all. Cleanse, exfoliate, soothe and hydrate all in one easy step with this revolutionary solution from Ursa Major.

This formula features many popular hydrating and toning ingredients such as aloe, green tea, willow bark and sodium hyaluronate. But it also features some more surprising ingredients, such as sugarcane and birch sap. Sugarcane contains an alpha hydroxy acid used in skincare to help remove dead skin cells. Sugarcane is a common exfoliating agent used to prevent acne.

Finally, birch sap is rich in minerals, vitamins, antioxidants and other components that nourish your skin. The anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of birch sap make it an excellent treatment for reducing redness and controlling acne.

[$30; amazon.com]

17. Viking Revolution Moisturizing Toner

Another toner for budget-conscious shoppers, the Viking Revolution Moisturizing Toner is the perfect fit for men who take pride in their beards. This moisturizing toner softens skins, clears acne and diminishes oil. The pleasant notes of bergamot and cucumber provide a refreshing scent that isn’t overwhelming.

[$14.88; amazon.com]

18. DR. ANDREW WEIL FOR ORIGINS™ Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion

This bottle of toner comes packed with powerful ingredients and a big promise: to reduce redness in just one use. Dr. Andrew Weil is a well-known doctor in the integrative medicine arena, and his partnership with Origins led to an impressive product line.

This award-winning formulation uses three different types of mushroom to soothe inflamed skin and reduce redness. It also uses sodium hyaluronate and sugarcane to keep the skin moisturized for a younger, fresher appearance.

[$38; ulta.com]

19. Bevel Exfoliating Toner

Bevel Skincare focuses on the best solutions for men of color. With this in mind, they created their Exfoliating Toner. For one-step exfoliating and toning, this product uses glycolic acid, aloe vera and niacinamide to soothe skin, moisturize and even out skin tone.

Niacinamide, also known as vitamin B3, can be used daily by all skin types. It helps to reduce acne and smooth skin texture, giving you a visibly smoother, healthier, more balanced and younger skin tone.

[$11.99; amazon.com]

20. Aesop Parsley Seed Antioxidant Facial Toner

Parsley is a popular herb in the kitchen, but it’s also a powerful skin treatment. The vitamin C found in parsley seed oil helps to increase collagen production and reduce dark spots. But that’s not the only vital skin nourishment found in this toner.

Lavender is a well-known plant revered for its ability to assist with relaxation. It soothes irritated skin by calming inflammation. Additionally, lavender is antimicrobial, making it a great ingredient to fight acne.

Blue chamomile is also an anti-inflammatory antioxidant. It will add moisture to the skin and reduce redness, making it ideal for rosacea.

[$43; nordstrom.com]

21. TreeActiv Balancing Herbal Toner

TreeActiv is another company focused on natural ingredients that are safe for their customers and the environment.

This is another herb-based toner. It features rosewater, tea tree and clary sage, and is safe for all skin types.

The rosewater helps your skin achieve a balanced pH. The antibacterial component of tea tree controls breakouts, while the clary sage controls sebum and bacteria.

[$19.95; amazon.com]

22. Menscience Advanced Face Tonic

Menscience began as a company that offered solutions to ingrown hairs and razor burn. They then expanded to skincare and nutrition.

This face tonic utilizes the soothing properties of chamomile to gently remove any leftover dirt or oil after cleansing.This alcohol- and fragrance-free formula uses glycolic and alpha hydroxy acids to encourage the turnover of dead skin cells and restore moisture levels. By doing this, ingrown hairs are prevented, leading to a more pleasant shaving experience.

[$31; amazon.com]

23. Youth to the People Kombucha + 11% AHA Exfoliation Power Toner

The balance of bacteria on your skin’s microbiome is essential for skin health. Applying prebiotics to your skin can support this balance. The kombucha black tea ferment in this toner is a source of prebiotics to help nourish the skin. This unique ingredient is combined with tree bark to reverse skin damage.

[$38; sephora.com]

24. Mai Johnson & Company Refreshing Toner

Although many busy men appreciate the multipurpose products that are becoming popular in men’s skincare, some may prefer products that focus on only one routine phase. For those men, the Mai Johnson Company Refreshing Toner fits the bill.

This toner is meant for use after cleansing and before moisturizing. It should not be used as an aftershave. This product has a more pungent scent than other toners on our list, so this is a good fit if you prefer skincare with a bit of fragrance.

[$30; maijohnson.com]

25. Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliate

Paula’s Choice always does their research and uses only safe ingredients, giving you a product you know you can trust.

This product from Paula’s Choice is an award-winning best-seller. The formulation is gentle enough to use for everyday exfoliation, and it contains salicylic acid to fight acne for clearer, younger-looking skin.

[$32; sephora.com]

When to Use Toner

Toner is usually the second step in a skincare routine. You should apply it after cleansing your face but before moisturizing it.

Depending on your skin type and the ingredients in your toner, you will generally use it once or twice daily. If you have sensitive skin, you may find that using it less often is more beneficial.

How to Use Toner

There are two ways to apply toner. You can pour the liquid onto a cotton ball and then brush the cotton ball over your face, or you can spill a bit of the solution into your hands and then apply it to your face.

Ingredients to Look For in a Toner

Keeping the skin clear by preventing acne, adding moisture to the skin barrier for hydration, and exfoliating to remove dead skin cells are the primary actions of ingredients commonly added to the best toners for men. These actions are essential to looking younger with smooth, clear, bright skin.

Salicylic Acid

A common feature of skincare products targeting oily skin, salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid that helps prevent acne by unclogging pores. Willow tree bark and aloe are natural sources of salicylic acid. Companies often use this ingredient in skincare meant for oily or acne-prone skin.

Witch Hazel

Thought of as a natural toner and derived from the plant of the same name, witch hazel water is a well-known astringent. The tannins found in the water help tighten pores and balance the skin’s pH. Witch hazel is typically used in products targeting oil or acne-prone skin.

Alpha-Hydroxy Acids

Alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) are another type of hydroxy acid used in cosmetics and skincare products. The primary function of AHAs is to exfoliate and remove dead skin cells. AHAs repair sun damage and improve the appearance of aging skin. If you use products containing AHAs, please be aware that they can cause sun sensitivity and put you at an increased risk of sunburn.

Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic acid occurs naturally in the skin. But as we age, it decreases. Along with this decrease in hyaluronic acid, environmental stressors cause damage to the skin barrier. This damage leads to dehydrated skin in dire need of moisture. Hyaluronic acid is used in hydrating toners to rescue dry skin. It’s a safe treatment for all skin types, and is especially effective for dry, sensitive skin.

Aloe Vera

If you’ve ever used aloe on a sunburn, you are familiar with its anti-inflammatory and soothing effects. Aloe also contains antioxidants that help protect the skin against free radicals and provide anti-aging benefits. The antibacterial properties of aloe prevent acne, and aloe can even boost collagen production. The antioxidants and collagen production support from aloe make it ideal for anti-aging treatments.

Chamomile

The chamomile herb is perhaps best known as a calming, relaxing tea often consumed before bed. Chamomile used in skincare is gentle yet powerful. The soothing properties of chamomile are used in toners to calm irritated, sensitive skin and reduce redness.

The Best Toner for You

Previously, the options for men were limited to what skincare items were available in the local grocery or drug store. But with the COVID-19 pandemic came an increase in online shopping, so more businesses focused on their online presence. This has given men more options.

Men now have a plethora of choices for their daily skincare needs. However, selecting the right skincare combination for your unique skin can be an overwhelming process. The right products depend on many different factors. What is your complexion type? Do you have acne? How much time do you want to spend on skincare? What is the climate like where you live? These are some of the questions you’ll need to ask to narrow down the proper skincare routine for you.

The Absolute Best Toner for Men: Blu Atlas Vitamin C Serum

It is impossible to overstate the benefits vitamin C offers your skin. Vitamin C does everything from making under-eye circles disappear to fading age spots and melasma. This toner does it all with ingredients that calm skin irritations, fade dark spots, moisturize, detox and boost collagen production.

The Best Splurge Toner for Men: BOY DE CHANEL

This toner is for the selective man willing to pay for perfection. The high-quality ingredients diminish all blemishes, leaving your skin looking picture perfect.

The Best Budget Toner for Men: Harry’s

You don’t have to spend a lot for effective skincare, as this budget-friendly toner proves. It contains witch hazel, one of the best-known astringents.

The Best Hydrating Toner for Men: Hommeface All-In-One Toner & Moisturizer

With hyaluronic acid and ceramides, as well as other moisturizing plant extracts, this toner tops the list for the important boost of moisture needed for better-looking skin.

The Best Antioxidant Toner for Men: Triumph & Disaster Logic Toner

Tasmanian peppers, which are packed with antioxidants, are the star of this toner.

The Best Acne Toner for Men: Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliate

This award-winning product is a perennial bestseller. It contains salicylic acid to effectively prevent and clear acne.

The Best Soothing Toner for Men: Aesop Parsley Seed Antioxidant Facial Toner

The gentle herbal ingredients in this toner are soothing for damaged, irritated skin.

