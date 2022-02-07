Valentine’s Day is an annual audit of one’s grooming and self-care regimen. It’s the day we’re most preoccupied with making a good impression, even if it’s the 20th lap with a particular valentine. That person deserves the best version of you on this day—and every other day in between, quite frankly—which is why we’ve put together a list of the best Valentine’s Day colognes and fragrances for men.

A fragrance is a terrific way to strike the right note on any date night. On Valentine’s Day, in particular, a new scent is effectively a reset for the year ahead. It’s a benchmark of who you are right now, after that aforementioned self-care audit.

Here are our picks for the best Valentine’s Day colognes for men, many of which double as terrific signature scents. One thing they all have in common is they stir up confidence so you can be the very best version of you.

Best Valentine’s Day Colognes and Fragrances for Men

1. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Grand Soir EDP

Francis Kurkdjian is the name on everyone’s lips. The perfumer’s Grand Soir is aptly named. It arouses a big night for the time-tested couple, whether they hired a babysitter or have taken two dozen laps around the sun together. This one isn’t for first impressions or risks. Instead, it’s a lasting love—an amber-forward, sweetly searing scent that stokes the flame.

[$235; nordstrom.com]

