2. Montblanc Legend RED EDP Get It

The new Legend RED is a fresh squeeze of crisp blood orange and grapefruit infused with mahogany and cedar base notes. It’s a perfect pick for a first-time scent wearer who wants a universally appealing, uncomplicated—and, most importantly, uplifting—scent. It’ll earn you those ego-boosting “You smell great!” compliments without running the risk of three other dudes at the restaurant sporting the exact same fragrance.

[$100; macys.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!