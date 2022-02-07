3. Tom Ford Oud Wood EDP

Smoky, sensual, sophisticated. Tom Ford’s is the oud scent against which all others are compared. The rare wood note layers with sandalwood, rosewood, cardamom, pepper, and vanilla to cast a spellbinding, cuddle-inducing radius. You’ll want to save this one for date nights and similar come-hither scenarios. It’s a little too sensual for an office setting, and that’s no knock. Think of it as a secret weapon, deployed when needed and desired.

[$365; sephora.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!