Style

Best Valentine’s Day Colognes and Fragrances for Men to Make a Great First Impression

Tom Ford Oud Wood EDP
6
Tom Ford Oud Wood EDPCourtesy Image 2 / 6

3. Tom Ford Oud Wood EDP

Smoky, sensual, sophisticated. Tom Ford’s is the oud scent against which all others are compared. The rare wood note layers with sandalwood, rosewood, cardamom, pepper, and vanilla to cast a spellbinding, cuddle-inducing radius. You’ll want to save this one for date nights and similar come-hither scenarios. It’s a little too sensual for an office setting, and that’s no knock. Think of it as a secret weapon, deployed when needed and desired. 

[$365; sephora.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Immunity_010322_300x490
More from Style