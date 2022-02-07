4. Gallivant Istanbul EDP Get It

Take all the olfactory elements of a stroll through an eclectic Turkish market and you’ve got Istanbul EDP from Gallivant. Spicy, herbal, gourmand, it’s well suited for old souls, no matter how many years the wearer has been earthside. As for date night, it whets the appetite for stories shared, meaningful conversation, a nightcap or two… and that powdery overture encouraging proximity.

[$95; luckyscent.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!