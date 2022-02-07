5. Versace Eros EDP Get It

While Versace’s original Eros (the Eau de Toilette) is one of the industry’s most beloved fragrances, this lower-key Eau de Parfum remix is even better. It dials down the vanilla notes, which leaves more room for the expression of citrus, wood, amber, and patchouli—with a fresh mint opening, no less. Balanced and mature, Eros EDP best suits a confident man (30 or older) and endures the entire day or night. Seriously, it’s holding power is unrivaled (in a good way). Best of all, its seasonality knows no bounds, as you’ll get plenty of mileage long after Valentine’s Day.

[$102; sephora.com]

