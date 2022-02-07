6. Le Labo Thé Matcha 26 EDP Get It

Thé Matcha is subtle, humble, and intellectual. It is as harmless as a coffee or tea date, and it won’t scream out to you in a blind test. All of that is said positively though. Inward-looking and light-wearing, Thé Matcha performs brilliantly for the astute audience. A one-night stand won’t appreciate it, but a whirlwind romance or longstanding love will treasure its sophistication. They’ll think of it as the smell of your skin, the smell of your clothes. Wear it for yourself and to see who truly notices and appreciates its tea, fig, and woody subtleties. That person is a keeper.

[$289; lelabofragrances.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!