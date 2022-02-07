7. Dior Homme Sport EDT Get It

Funny enough, Dior Homme Sport probably wouldn’t make our roundup of the best Sport scents, unless it was an aquatics-only roundup. The fresh, citrusy, resinous remix of Homme is more sensual than sporty. Then again, some of us date like it’s a sport, and this fragrance could be considered a performance enhancer in that regard. Whether you’re a player or not, this scent has the same mass appeal as Dior Homme EDT itself, and its refreshing elements will keep the mood light and playful.

[$81; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!