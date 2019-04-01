The 7 Best Versatile Spring Sneakers for Active Guys On the Go

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re ready for all-day comfort and all-weather versatility, then put those big, heavy boots back in the closet until fall. Where the gym and the trail meet the sidewalk, that’s where you’ll find these seven versatile spring sneakers, perfect for active guys on the go.

Cross trainers are all the rage these days, and with good reason. Their versatility is the key; whether you’re crushing a HIIT workout, pounding squats, or just pounding the pavement, a good cross training sneaker should take you wherever you need to go. They also provide excellent support for whatever adventure awaits.

Most of these options take advantage of the trendy blend of knit comfort with performance details. Responsive footbeds, fantastic support, and breathable and lightweight materials were our touchstones in putting together this list. All-day comfort was a must.

As with most sneakers, there are plenty of color and style options to personalize any of these shoes. We chose these subtle colorways, full of blacks, greys, greens, and blues, so you can wear these sneakers most anywhere. In the right environment, you could even wear them to the office.

No matter where your next adventure takes you, tackle it head-on in one of these fantastic, versatile spring sneakers for active guys.