27 Best Vitamin C Serums in 2022 

This award-winning Blu Atlas serum employs all-natural ingredients like mulberry root extract, Aloe barbadensis leaf and ascorbic acid (vitamin C). That’s a triple dose of powerful antioxidant protection against free radicals, shielding your face from environmental stressors.

Each ingredient brings additional benefits to the party. The mulberry root extract has calming properties that soothe irritated skin. Aloe is a nourishing plant that acts as a moisturizer and keeps the skin hydrated, while ascorbic acid contributes to the production of collagen, allowing the skin to stay firm and elastic. The formula works to reduce uneven pigmentation and skin tone while providing your face with a healthy, youthful appearance.

Like all Blu Atlas products, this must-buy vitamin C serum is free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates, and is suitable for all skin types.

[$35; bluatlas.com]

