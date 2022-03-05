27 Best Vitamin C Serums in 2022 

10. Vichy | LIFTACTIV Vitamin C Serum Get it

This premium vitamin C serum guarantees a more radiant, smooth and youthful complexion within just 10 days of use. This ultra-clean and effective formula from dermatologist-recommended brand Vichy combines a high 15% vitamin C with vitamin E and hyaluronic acid for a synergistic skin-brightening and firming effect.

The fragrance-free formula absorbs quickly with a clean finish and immediately begins to address all signs of aging. It includes the brand’s signature mineral water to deliver a nutritious mineral medley that strengthens the skin while protecting against oxidative damage.

Allergy-tested and comprising just 11 ingredients, this simple formula is all you need to quickly cultivate hydrated and luminous skin. This safe, highly effective and luxury-grade serum is also reasonably priced, making it a great choice for skin transformation.

[$28.50; amazon.com]

