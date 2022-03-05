27 Best Vitamin C Serums in 2022 

11. BeautyStat | Universal C Skin Refiner

This award-winning serum is making waves with its high content of non-irritating C delivered in a proprietary encapsulated system for maximum potency and results. The highly stabilized ingredients brighten skin tone and refine texture while combating fine lines, wrinkles and dryness. The active green tea extract works with vitamin C to boost collagen and combat fine lines, while plant-derived squalene lightly hydrates. Plus, tartaric acid provides the optimum pH so that your skin can fully absorb this age-fighting concentrate.

This dermatologist-approved product has clinically proven anti-aging results, including illuminating, firming and retexturizing the skin. It is free of fragrance and preservatives, recommended for all skin types, and sustainably produced.

[$80; ulta.com]

