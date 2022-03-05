27 Best Vitamin C Serums in 2022 

12. The Ordinary | Ascorbyl Glucoside Solution (Vitamin C Serum) Get it

This light, water-based serum features 12% ascorbyl glucoside, a highly stable vitamin C derivative. The pH-balanced formula brightens and evens out the skin while firming and smoothing skin tone for a dramatic anti-aging effect. Potent antioxidants reverse environmental damage and strengthen your skin to prevent future harm.

This serum is fragrance-free and non-irritating, making it a great skincare addition for all skin types. The Ordinary products are vegan, cruelty-free and affordably priced. Plus, they are as clean as it gets, free of harmful chemicals, gluten, nuts and alcohol. Apply just a few drops of this silky treatment daily in both the morning and evening to turn back the clock on your complexion.

[$12.90; ulta.com]

