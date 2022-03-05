27 Best Vitamin C Serums in 2022 

13. Peter Thomas Roth | Potent-C Power Serum Get it

This powerful serum from leading clinical-strength brand Peter Thomas Roth firms and brightens skin with THD ascorbate, an ultra-potent form of vitamin C that is up to 50 times more powerful than traditional formulas. The 20% THD ascorbate is rendered even more effective with antioxidants vitamin E and ferulic acid for advanced treatment of aging concerns and discoloration.

Reveal brighter, firmer and more youthful skin with this breakthrough product. For optimal results, use this fragrance-free formula twice daily. Don’t forget to wear UV protection during the day to protect your glowing complexion. Free of harmful synthetic chemicals and gluten, this is a safe and effective brightening treatment for all skin types.

[$98; sephora.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!