27 Best Vitamin C Serums in 2022 

14. SkinBetter | Alto Defense Serum

Protect your skin from oxidative stress while brightening and soothing redness with this award-winning serum from SkinBetter, a leader in clinical-grade skincare products. The comprehensive formula delivers visible results in as little as four weeks of daily use, infusing your skin with a whopping 17 active antioxidants in addition to bioavailable vitamin C. Plus, peptides boost the skin’s elasticity and firmness, reducing visible fine lines and wrinkles.

Enhance skin luminosity, resilience and smoothness with this premium treatment. Add it to your daily skincare regimen in both the morning and evening for comprehensive anti-aging results and powerful defense.

[$160; skinbetter.com]

