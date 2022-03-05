27 Best Vitamin C Serums in 2022 

15. Mara | Sea Vitamin C Serum Get it

Mara is quickly becoming an insider favorite with its comprehensive range of clean skincare products that are enriched with the brand’s proprietary anti-aging algae complex. Their vitamin C serum harnesses the powerful age-reversing effects of marine botanicals, along with a supercharged vitamin C blend and adaptogens for gorgeous, glowing skin.

THD ascorbate delivers maximum vitamin C benefits, brightening and firming the skin, while adaptogens such as reishi, chlorella and ginseng soothe inflammation. The signature algae blend plumps the skin with omega-rich hydration to smooth fine lines and wrinkles.

Treat your skin to the powerful skin-loving ingredients of the sea. This fragrance-free formula is hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested, and will be a welcome addition to your daily skincare ritual.

[$96; themarabeauty.com]

