27 Best Vitamin C Serums in 2022 

16. Wander | Sight C-er Vitamin C Concentrate

Inspired by the spirit of travel, Wander sources the best skincare ingredients from around the world to craft their multi-active and clean beauty products.

Their lightweight yet powerful vitamin C serum brightens, hydrates and soothes the skin with a proprietary antioxidant complex that includes multiple forms of vitamin C and hyaluronic acid for multi-depth treatment. Plus, niacinamide resurfaces the skin to reveal youthful smoothness, and plant-derived squalene fortifies the moisture barrier to lock in hydration and protection.

Use this innovative formula daily in both the morning and the evening. The fast-absorbing formula has a non-greasy finish and pearly light diffusers to provide an instant glow.

[$42; amazon.com]

