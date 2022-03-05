27 Best Vitamin C Serums in 2022 

17. Paula’s Choice | C15 Super Booster Get it

Next, check out this radiance booster from Paula’s Choice, an early voice in health-conscious, clean skincare advocacy and research. This lightweight serum offers proven rapid results, featuring a highly concentrated and stable form of vitamin C to smooth and brighten the skin, combating visible signs of aging.

The pH-balanced formula also includes powerful antioxidants vitamin E and ferulic acid to replenish dull complexions, plus peptides and hyaluronic acid for plumping, firming hydration. Protect the skin from aging due to environmental stressors while reversing extant damage with this resilience-boosting treatment.

Adaptable enough to be used alone or under a moisturizer, this cruelty-free product is safe for all skin types. Try this dermatologist-recommended and clinically proven brightening serum from a trusted brand for guaranteed results.

[$52; amazon.com]

