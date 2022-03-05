Sponsored Content

27 Best Vitamin C Serums in 2022 

Naturium | Vitamin C Complex Serum 
27
18 / 27

18. Naturium | Vitamin C Complex Serum 

This top-rated and affordable radiance serum comes from Naturium, a favorite new brand among clean-beauty insiders. The clinically proven formula brightens and combats visible signs of aging with potent vitamin C derived from the kakadu plum, reversing oxidative stress and photodamage and providing antioxidant protection. 

The pH-balanced and non-irritating complex is formulated for all skin types, and is safe for daily use. Reveal a youthful complexion with this advanced bioactive option that is gentle yet effective.

[$20; naturium.com

