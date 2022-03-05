27 Best Vitamin C Serums in 2022 

19. 111Skin | Vitamin C Brightening Booster Get it

This advanced brightening treatment is a recent reformulation from 111Skin, a brand that is touted in both medical and spa settings for skincare innovation and expertise. The concentrated serum includes multiple skin-brightening ingredients for powerful benefits. Pure vitamin C and glutathione even the skin tone and boost collagen production, while licorice root inhibits tyrosinase to correct hyperpigmentation and prevent future photodamage.

This game-changing treatment is free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates. Apply a few drops daily to the face, either before your moisturizer or mixed into it, and be sure to use sun protection during the day.

[$155; 111skin.com]

