27 Best Vitamin C Serums in 2022 

2. Sephora | Ultra Glow Serum

This Sephora Collection best-seller is designed to deliver a boost of vitamin C to dry, combination and normal skin, leaving it bright and balanced. Featuring both vitamins C and E, the fast-absorbing serum will work to relieve dryness and reduce dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. The formula includes peptides derived from marine algae to tighten your skin for a more youthful appearance.

Sephora states that 97% of the ingredients in this formula are sourced naturally and that the recyclable bottle comes in eco-friendly packaging. As part of Sephora’s Clean + Planet Positive initiative, this and the brand’s other formulas avoid the use of controversial agents like phthalates, formaldehyde, triclosan and coal tar. Having read through dozens of positive customer reviews on the Sephora website, we confidently list this Ultra Glow Serum as a safe pick.

[$20; sephora.com]

