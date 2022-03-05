27 Best Vitamin C Serums in 2022 

20. Obagi | Professional-C Serum 20% Get it

Achieve a more youthful complexion with this medical-grade brightening serum from advanced Japanese skincare brand Obagi. This corrective formula includes the brand’s highest concentration of vitamin C (a generous 20% L-ascorbic acid) for rapid reversal of photoaging and antioxidant protection. The potent hydrating blend also boosts collagen to visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles, while improving skin texture, tone and elasticity.

Transform tired, aging skin with this premium, top-rated product that targets discoloration, dullness, wrinkles and lack of firmness. The silky and fast-absorbing formula is ultra-effective, yet gentle enough for daily use on both normal and oily skin types.

[$136.99; amazon.com]

