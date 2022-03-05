27 Best Vitamin C Serums in 2022 

22. TruSkin | Vitamin C Facial Serum Get it

Reveal flawless, youthful skin with this affordable and effective vitamin C serum from clean skincare favorite TruSkin, a leader in simple, active botanical offerings. Their daily brightening serum features the perfect synergistic blend of antioxidants and hydration to combat discoloration and fine lines without irritation.

Vitamin C tones and brightens the skin, while vitamin E and hyaluronic acid boost moisture levels and skin elasticity. Plus, organic aloe vera and MSM calm the skin with a nutritious mineral infusion for age-reversing transformation.

Fade age spots and firm the skin with this all-natural formula that is safe for daily use on all skin types. You can expect results within the first few days, and a total skin turnaround in just weeks!

[$19.99; amazon.com]

