27 Best Vitamin C Serums in 2022 

23. Dr. Barbara Sturm | "The Good C" Vitamin C Serum

Esteemed German physician Dr. Barbara Sturm stays at the forefront of the skincare and cosmetics industry by constantly developing cutting-edge solutions to everyday grooming concerns.

This serum is yet another testament to Dr. Sturm’s commitment to skincare innovation. This formula leverages three forms of vitamin C – vitamin C THD, plant-based vitamin C and glucosidic vitamin C – to bring you a glowing and age-defying complexion. The cutting-edge formula also includes zinc to help your skin better absorb the vitamin C complex and start seeing benefits like improved skin tone and protection from free radicals.

The serum is particularly suitable for those with sensitive skin and an uneven skin tone, and may be used in the daytime or the evening as a nightly serum.

This lightweight serum by Dr. Sturm has a shelf life of up to three years, and comes in 10mL and 30mL versions depending on your frequency of use. Easy to apply and a customer favorite, “The Good C” serum is a no-brainer inclusion on this list of the best vitamin C serums on the market.

[$50; drsturm.com]

