27 Best Vitamin C Serums in 2022 

24. CeraVe | Skin Renewing Vitamin C Serum

This CeraVe serum features 10% l-ascorbic acid (pure vitamin C) to give your skin an uplifting and appearance-transforming antioxidant boost. The formula works to renew your skin’s elasticity and firmness while leaving it brighter than ever. With consistent use of this CeraVe product, you should experience a reduction in dark spots and a more even skin tone.

This powerful yet lightweight formula also contains three essential ceramides to lock in moisture and maintain your skin’s protective barrier. Hyaluronic acid helps with hydration, while vitamin B5 is included to improve skin texture. Suitable for all skin types, this highly rated CeraVe serum will leave your skin glowing and healthy.

[$15.69; amazon.com]

