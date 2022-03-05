27 Best Vitamin C Serums in 2022 

25. Garnier | Pinea-C Brightening Serum Cream Get it

Garnier’s Brightening Serum Cream represents excellent value for money since it’s actually three products in one bottle. First, it’s a lightweight, fast-absorbing serum formulated with vitamin C and pineapple to lift dull skin, creating a brighter, more even skin tone in just a few days of use.

It also acts as a non-comedogenic moisturizer that’s suitable for all skin tones and skin types (including sensitive skin), providing 24-hour hydration. Finally, its safe and effective sun filters provide SPF 30 protection with no white cast. The product is vegan and approved by Cruelty Free International. Its consumer-friendly formula skips mineral oils, parabens and dyes.

[$16.05; amazon.com]

