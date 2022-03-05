27 Best Vitamin C Serums in 2022 

26. RoC | Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Daily Serum Get it

Formulated with 10% ascorbic acid and complementary antioxidants, this RoC product is just the ticket for fatigued skin. The formula is expert-tested and clinically proven to deliver brighter, tighter and firmer skin. The serum’s lightweight consistency makes it fast-absorbing without any sticky residue to worry about.

There’s no long wait to see results with this product. You should see improvements in your skin’s luminosity and radiance from the first application. The brand promises better skin texture within a week, and restored elasticity, a reduction in fine lines and wrinkles, and a more even skin tone within just four weeks. Developed with safety in mind, this RoC product is free of parabens and sulfates.

[$24.94; amazon.com]

