27 Best Vitamin C Serums in 2022 

27. Tatcha | Violet-C Brightening Serum

This vitamin C serum contains a rich cocktail of ingredients, including a 20% vitamin C concentrate that absorbs quickly and works to fight premature aging, support surface cell turnover, and hydrate and plump the skin. Japanese beautyberry, rich in polyphenols and antioxidants, helps to stabilize the vitamin C content, maximizing its effectiveness and prolonging the product’s shelf life.

A 10% mild fruit AHA complex resurfaces uneven, dull and dry skin, while removing debris and clearing dead skin cells. Combined, these ingredients deliver a smoother, more radiant appearance. The product is formulated without mineral oils, synthetic fragrances, sulfate detergents, parabens or phthalates.

[$88; tatcha.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!