27 Best Vitamin C Serums in 2022 

3. L'Oréal | 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum

This paraben- and fragrance-free L’Oréal product promises to boost radiance while fighting free radicals that can damage and age your skin. The formula relies on a 10% pure vitamin C concentrate that was carefully developed in the absence of air, light or water exposure, any of which could lead to the vitamin C’s degradation.

Apart from its concern for product integrity, L’Oréal has created this serum to be non-greasy, fast-absorbing and suitable for all skin types and conditions, including dry and sensitive skin. The dermatologist-endorsed formula claims to provide visible results in just one week of use. Because it’s a L’Oréal product, you can likely find this fragrance-free 10% Vitamin C Serum at any major supermarket or drugstore near you.

[$17.48; amazon.com]

