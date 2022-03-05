27 Best Vitamin C Serums in 2022 

4. SkinCeuticals | C E FERULIC with 15% L-Ascorbic Acid Get it

This SkinCeuticals daytime serum regularly receives great customer reviews, and it’s not hard to understand why. It is formulated with 15% pure vitamin C blended with vitamin E and ferulic acid. This gives the product its high antioxidant content, enabling it to restore radiance to the skin by fading dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. This fast-absorbing topical serum will leave you with no sticky residue – just a brighter, more even-toned complexion.

The protection it affords is impressive. The serum reinforces the skin’s natural defenses against free radicals, lessening the damage caused by environmental aggressors. Research shows that the C E Ferulic formula can reduce certain types of combined oxidative damage by up to 41%. It is paraben-free and suitable for normal, dry and sensitive skin types.

[$166; skinceuticals.com]

