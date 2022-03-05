27 Best Vitamin C Serums in 2022 

5. Peach & Lily | Transparen-C Pro Spot Treatment Get it

Formulated with a 20% vitamin C concentrate, this spot treatment from Peach & Lily is a fast-acting remedy for dark spots, hyperpigmentation and acne scars. Ferulic acid and vitamin E are also key ingredients that contribute to a brighter effect. The result is more even-toned and luminous skin, so if you have dull or sun-damaged skin, you’ll definitely want to check out this Peach & Lily product. A number of magazines have named this one of the best vitamin C serums you can buy this year.

What’s especially appealing is that the formula achieves results without causing skin irritation. That’s due largely to the inclusion of ascorbyl tetraisopalmitate, a gentle vitamin C derivative, alongside other soothing ingredients like licorice and camellia. The spot treatment does not contain any perfumes or fragrances, so it’s eminently suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive.

[$43; peachandlily.com]

