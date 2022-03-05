27 Best Vitamin C Serums in 2022 

7. PCA Skin | C&E Advanced Get it

Try this multi-action corrective solution from PCA Skin, a medical-grade brand that provides advanced anti-aging treatments. This is their most potent antioxidant serum, with a synergistic blend of vitamins C and E to target discoloration, wrinkles and all visible signs of aging. The stabilized preparation prevents antioxidant degradation, so you receive the most powerful ingredients possible. It also features milk thistle extract to soothe the skin and prevent irritation.

Apply this therapeutic serum daily in the morning and follow with SPF protection for quick and dramatic results. The fragrance-free formula is suitable for all skin types and may also be used as a preventative measure on younger skin.

[$125; pcaskin.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!