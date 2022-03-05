27 Best Vitamin C Serums in 2022 

8. Ole Henriksen | Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum Get it

Turn back the clock with this rejuvenating serum from Ole Henricksen, one of the first brands to recognize the powerful skincare benefits of vitamin C. This treatment contains the line’s highest dose of vitamin C for daily use, plus a potent blend of antioxidants and fruit acids to brighten, firm and even the skin tone. Hyaluronic acid delivers powerful hydration and plumps the skin, while reflective pigments target discoloration.

Say goodbye to dullness and signs of aging with this effective multi-acid serum. With a high concentration of active antioxidant ingredients, this product reverses the aging effects of oxidative stress and protects your skin from future damage. This is a great choice for all skin types, free of parabens and certified cruelty-free.

[$39.99; amazon.com]

