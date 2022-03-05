27 Best Vitamin C Serums in 2022 

9. Pixi | Vitamin-C Serum Get it

Pixi guarantees clean, multipurpose skincare products with proven results. Their vitamin C serum delivers just that with an enriched blend of antioxidants and botanical extracts to brighten and smooth your complexion. Vitamin C and ferulic acid work together to boost collagen production and reverse photoaging, revealing a luminous, youthful skin tone. Aloe extract calms and hydrates to prevent irritation, while a zesty blend of citrus protects with antioxidant defense. The advanced formula also contains probiotics to strengthen and balance the skin.

This paraben-free and sustainably sourced product is ideal for all skin types and pairs well with the brand’s complementary brightening treatments.

[$24; pixibeauty.com]

