26 Best Vitamins for Men in 2023

The world of vitamins can be downright confusing. With countless brands to choose from, deciding what vitamins to buy can take up hours of your precious time. Social media likely sends you an array of ads, bombarding you with information about the supplements “you have to try.” Save yourself time and energy by perusing this list. We researched for you and rounded up 26 of the best vitamins for men in 2023.

Remember when you were a kid tricked by your parents into taking vitamins such as Flinstone and Scooby Doo gummies? And even once you found out, they weren’t candy and were good for your health you still took them anyway? You may find yourself wondering why. It’s a very simple answer. Those gummies tasted amazing and were nothing like the multivitamins for gross adults (that’s us now).

Well, good news for all gummy lovers. One of our favorite men’s personal care brands, Blu Atlas, has a vitamin that will delight your taste buds with a pleasant mango flavor while also providing your skin and hair with the multivitamins they crave.

Blu Atlas’s gummies are formulated with biotin, retinol, saw palmetto, zinc, and various multivitamins known for their properties promoting thicker, healthier hair and glowing skin. Just take one gummy a day at any time for the best results. Each jar has enough gummies to last a month, so get stocked up now.

2. One A Day Men’s Complete Multivitamin

One A Day Men’s Complete Multivitamin is the gold standard for vitamins. It’s manufactured by Bayer, whose products include Aleve and Alka-Seltzer, so you know you’re in good hands when you choose this brand.

One A Day is a multivitamin specially formulated to target leading health concerns for men, among them heart health, blood pressure, muscle function and immune health. Filled with essential ingredients – including vitamins A, B6, C, D, E, K, thiamin, niacin and riboflavin – you’re getting necessary nutrients with every dose. Reviewers love that this multivitamin is free of wheat, gluten, dairy, high-fructose corn syrup and artificial colors.

3. mykind Organics Men’s Once Daily Whole Food Multivitamin

If you’re the kind of person who doesn’t like shelling out a ton of money before knowing if a product is going to work, mykind Organics Men’s Once Daily Whole Food Multivitamin is the best vitamin for men to try in 2023. With only 60 tablets, you can spend a month (or two) deciding if this vegan multivitamin is for you.

Fans of this product rave about its unique prostate supplement, selenium, which is something that can be crucial for men. The product is formulated with vitamin B to support heart health, vitamin D3, and plenty of other certified organic vitamins and minerals. You won’t find a better bang for your buck on the market.

4. Rainbow Light Men’s One Multivitamin

Add a splash of color and nutrition to your life with Rainbow Light Men’s One Multivitamin. These vibrant vitamins are clinically proven to be absorbed into your body. Yes, you read that right! Most vitamins and supplements you take don’t even help you at all. They find their way out of your system and you end up wasting your money on products that don’t work. That’s why Rainbow Light Men’s One Multivitamin is the best vitamin for men in 2023.

With every dose, you’re getting high-potency nutrients that support immune, bone, heart and brain health. You’re getting vitamins B2, B5, zinc, folate and plenty more, all derived from organic fruits and veggies.

5. Vimerson Health Men’s Multivitamin

If you’re tired of being tired, this is the supplement for you. Vimerson Health Men’s Multivitamin will give you the daily boost of energy you’ve been yearning for. We understand that you’re busy – between work and family, there’s often no time left in the day.

This multivitamin is here to change that. It’s rich in nutrients that have been specially chosen by a team of nutritional scientists, so you can be assured that your body is getting the rest and nutrition it needs. Whatever your day looks like, this non-GMO, vegetarian, dairy-free and soy-free multivitamin is here to help.

6. Centrum Men Multivitamin/Multimineral Supplement

One of the reasons we love Centrum Men Multivitamin/Multimineral Supplement is because it provides months of health. With 250 tablets, you’ll be set for two-thirds of the year. Reviewers love how energized and strong they feel after taking this supplement.

This multivitamin is designed for men who want to boost their energy and support their immunity, metabolism and muscle function. Formulated with vitamins D3, B, C, E and loads of other nutrients, this supplement will have you feeling your best in no time.

7. Optimum Nutrition Opti-Men Multivitamin for Active Men

Hitting up the gym every day is important to your overall health, but it can be damaging to your muscles and bones if you don’t properly take care of them. Happily, Optimum Nutrition Opti-Men Multivitamin for Active Men has got you covered. This is one of the best vitamins for men who are workout enthusiasts. Vitamins C, D, E and zinc will boost your immune system, giving you energy and motivation to tackle anything. But this product doesn’t stop there – with 25 vitamins and minerals, this supplement will cover any need you have.

8. GNC Mega Men One Daily

GNC is widely known for its store that sells vitamins, supplements and protein shakes. We believe their vitamins are some of the best around. Simple, easy and no-frills – GNC Mega Men One Daily gives you muscle, immune, metabolism and brain support without packing in unnecessary ingredients. Taking one tablet a day will give you a rich concoction of 39 nutrients, including amino acids and electrolytes, that will make your body thank you for choosing one of the best vitamins for men.

9. Naturelo Premium Supplements One Daily Multivitamin for Men

With so many products out there claiming they’re going to give you energy, how can you tell if they’re legit? Naturelo Premium Supplements One Daily Multivitamin for Men is one of the best. We’ll cut to the chase: This supplement is free of preservatives, gelatin, coloring, flavoring, soy, gluten and GMOs, and it’s vegan.

Now that you know what isn’t in this multivitamin, let’s dive into what makes it one of the best supplements for men. We all want to feel rested when we wake up, whether or not we got enough sleep the night before. This supplement is full of nutrients and vitamins that will give you a head start every morning. Vitamins D3, B12, B6 and E, and nutrients like calcium, magnesium, iodine, zinc and selenium support the immune system, improve muscle function and leave you feeling refreshed.

10. Garden of Life Vitamin Code Men Whole Food Multivitamin

Do you ever feel like other men have it all figured out? They’re killing it in all aspects of life: work, home and body. What’s the secret? How did they crack the code? Garden of Life Vitamin Code Men Whole Food Multivitamin may be the answer you’re looking for. This clean, non-GMO supplement aims to optimize your health and energy, leaving you free to fulfill all your goals.

With 18 minerals and vitamins and 23 powdered, organically grown raw fruits and vegetables, this supplement is best suited for men who lead an active lifestyle. Formulated with vitamins A, C, D, K and B, as well as zinc, boron, vanadium, lycopene and raw probiotics and digestive enzymes like L. bulgaricus, lipase, protease, bromelain, lactase and papain, you’ll be getting a full dose of power and strength each day. Reviewers love the 240-count bottles, which saves them both time and money.

11. Smarty Pants Organics With Probiotics Men’s Formula

Many men’s vitamins and supplements target active lifestyles. Smarty Pants Organics with Probiotics Men’s Formula is here to change that. Sure, it’s important to get enough exercise and keep your body healthy. But let’s be real: There are plenty of days when you skip the gym and eat too much junk food. Smarty Pants can fill in the gaps where you’ve slacked off.

This supplement is chewable, with 15 essential nutrients that support bone, digestive, immune and energy health. We love this multivitamin because it contains vitamin D, which is important for strong teeth, bones, hair and nails. (You’ll thank your future self for taking this when all your friends’ hairlines are receding.) It’s free of milk, fish, peanuts, eggs, tree nuts, gluten, wheat, gelatin, synthetic colors and artificial flavors. You’re only getting the cleanest organic ingredients with this outstanding product.

12. Olly The Perfect Men’s Multivitamin

Chances are you’ve seen an advertisement for Olly supplements while scrolling on Instagram. They’re quickly becoming a crowd favorite among vitamin enthusiasts. And for good reason. Olly supplements contain some of our favorite ingredients to support men’s health. These gummy supplements are so delicious you’d be forgiven for mistaking them for candy.

These gummies are designed to improve your overall health and wellness, formulated with 16 vitamins that truly pack a punch. Vitamin B and CoQ10 give you enough energy to feel rejuvenated, even on sleepy days. Plus, vitamins A, C and E and antioxidants aim to support the heart and fight free radicals. Take two of these a day, with or without a meal, and you’ll soon become an Olly fan too.

13. Muscletech Platinum Multivitamin

Eighteen vitamins and minerals, 865 mg amino support, 536 mg herbal matrix… Muscletech Platinum Multivitamin is the best vitamin for men who are hoping to increase and improve their active lifestyles. This supplement is designed to support athletes of all kinds, improving their overall health. We love that this multivitamin gives you 100% (or more) of the vitamins you need—including A, C, E, B6 and B12. After taking a serving each day, you’ll feel like a brand new person, ready to tackle anything.

14. Nature Made Multi For Him Gummies

If you don’t like swallowing pills, gummy vitamins are the next best thing. They’re easy to consume, delicious and full of nutrients. Nature Made For Him Gummies are some of the finest affordable supplements on the market. This cherry and mixed berry flavored gummy supports immune health, muscle health and energy metabolism. It’s free of synthetic dyes, artificial flavors, high-fructose corn syrup and artificial sweeteners because Nature Made, like us, feels only the cleanest ingredients should be in supplements.

15. Ritual Essential for Men

You’re the kind of man who likes the finer things in life. You don’t want to settle for less, and why should you? Ritual Essential for Men is one of the most glamorous multivitamins available. This golden supplement is not only stunning to look at, it also works wonders. It contains over 18 vital nutrients and minerals that will fuel you, so you can feel like your best self.

Each serving contains 330 mg of omega-3 DHA, as well as vitamins D3, B12 and A, supporting bone, muscle, brain and immune health. This high-end supplement is free of artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, sugars, alcohol and soy. Go on – treat yourself.

16. Men’s Complete Once-Daily Multi for Active Men

Bronson Vitamins have been on the market for a long time. In the 1960s, a group of pharmacists witnessed firsthand the benefits of vitamins and minerals. Since then, Bronson Vitamins have been helping men thrive.

We love Bronson One Men’s Complete Once-Daily Multi for Active Men because it’s backed by science for men who live active lifestyles. Formulated with boron to support bone strength, lycopene to boost prostate health, and other essential vitamins and minerals, this supplement will ensure your body is ready for whatever comes your way.

17. Now Adam Softgels Superior Men’s Multi

Pills can be hard to swallow, which often deters people from taking vitamins and supplements. If you still want to take vitamins, but don’t want to opt for gummy vitamins, we have a solution for you: Adam Softgels Superior Men’s Multi.

These are some of the best vitamins for men who struggle with swallowing pills. Gentle and soft, these supplements can be absorbed into your stomach more quickly than most other supplements. Featuring palmetto, lycopene, CoQ10 and sterols, Adam Softegells Superior Men’s Multi is GMP quality assured and kosher.

18. Controlled Labs Orange Triad Multi-Vitamin

Maybe you’ve noticed that your body isn’t as limber as it once was. We’ve all been there. You wake up one morning and suddenly everything hurts. Even if you’re gentle with your body during a workout session, you’re still bound to hurt a muscle or joint at some point. Cut back on the recovery time with Controlled Labs Orange Triad Multi-Vitamin.

This is a powerful blend of vitamins, nutrients and minerals that support joint and bone health by infusing lubrication and increasing stamina, getting you back in the gym faster. Reviewers love that this supplement features echinacea, an herb that can be used to treat the common cold.

19. Solimo Adult Multivitamin

If your main focus is simply improving your health, here’s the vitamin for you. Solima Adult Multivitamin is a gluten-free and vegetarian supplement that fills in the gaps in your health journey. Most men’s vitamins focus on improving strength and bone health. These are great features, but if you’re not hitting up the gym every day, you have different needs. Take it easy and give your body a boost with this cherry-flavored multivitamin gummy.

20. Nature’s Nutrition Men’s Multi Dietary Supplement

We love gummy supplements. They’re easy to eat, filled with rich nutrients, and give you something to look forward to every day. Nature’s Nutrition Men’s Multi Dietary Supplement helps boost your diet where it may be lacking. Maybe you didn’t eat the best meals this week – it’s okay, we’ve all been there.

This multivitamin is rich in vitamins A, B6, B12, C, D3 and E, as well as essential nutrients like zinc, biotin, folate and chromium. With 60 vegetarian, raspberry-flavored gummies, you can take a couple of months to decide if this clean, non-GMO supplement is for you.

21. New Chapter One Daily Every Man’s Multivitamin

New Chapter One Daily Every Man’s Multivitamin is a fermented multivitamin that is gentle on your stomach, preventing nausea. You don’t have to worry about planning your meals around taking this supplement, which is one of the reasons reviewers love it. Formulated with clean, enriching superfoods such as ginger, turmeric and maca, this product ensures your body will get a full dose of strength with every tablet. This supplement is free of synthetic fillers, animal gelatin, gluten and GMOs, and is vegetarian.

22. Centrum Minis Men 50+ Multivitamin

No one likes the thought of aging. We don’t like to think about our hair turning gray, our joints starting to ache and getting more wrinkles than we can count. Even though aging is a natural part of life, there are things you can do to prevent the negative side effects commonly associated with aging. Centrum Minis Men 50+ Multivitamin is a specially formulated supplement for older men.

These tablets are 50% smaller than the typical multivitamins, making them easier to swallow – a plus as you age. This supplement focuses on supporting heart, brain, eye health and muscle function using vitamins C and E, zinc and other nutrients. It’s free of GMOs, gluten, artificial flavors and sweeteners, so you can feel good about what you’re putting in your body.

23. Arazo Nutrition Vital One Men Complete Multivitamin

Fans of Arazo Nutrition Vital One Men Complete Multivitamin appreciate the fact that this supplement contains seeds, berries and herbs. Not many other vitamins do, making this one of the best vitamins for men who want to branch out and try something new.

Made in the United States, this whole-food and superfood supplement is infused with fruits, vegetables, berries, greens and seeds that help men’s prostate, vision and heart health. This multivitamin is raw, clean and powerful, making it one of our favorite men’s supplements.

24. Mega Food Multi for Men Multivitamin and Mineral Dietary Supplement

This doctor-formulated multivitamin is best suited for men who want to focus on their overall health and well-being. Not everyone wants to be the toughest man in the room, which is why MegaFood Multi for Men Multivitamin and Mineral Dietary Supplement is one of our favorite choices for health-focused supplements.

Each tablet is filled with a rich blend of brown rice, broccoli and oranges, and is brimming with zinc and vitamins C and D3. These vitamins and minerals help support brain health, promoting better cognitive function outcomes.

25. Irwin Naturals Living Green Liquid-Gel Multi Dietary Supplement

The grass isn’t always greener on the other side but it is greener with Irwin Naturals. These nutrient-rich supplements contain 12 key nutrient groups that boost your overall health. Featuring ingredients like pumpkin seed and saw palmetto, this product targets men’s specific needs.

With its antioxidant blend of fruits, vegetables, amino acids, green superfoods, adrenal blend, brain blend, crucial oil complex and minerals, you’re ensuring that you’re giving your body a full dose of the purest, cleanest nutrients. We love how soft and gentle these tablets are, making them easy to swallow and absorb.

26. Mdrive Multi Supplement

This sexy, sleek supplement has to be on your list of vitamins to try in 2022. The packaging is subtle yet alluring. We love when a product is designed well, in addition to its function. Mdrive Multi contains important vitamins and minerals that help your body stay healthy and strong. Spirulina helps fight against damaging free radicals, while berry extracts give your body strong doses of antioxidants.

We also love the fact that this supplement is formulated with digestive enzymes, which help break down those lingering carbs you swore you’d cut out (your secret is safe with us). Other ingredients, like zinc, selenium, vitamin D and manganese, give your body raw doses of wellness support.

Bonus

Mary Ruth’s Men’s Multivitamin Gummies

We couldn’t leave out one of the most vibrant, colorful men’s vitamins on the market. Mary Ruth’s Men’s Multivitamin Gummies is a breath of fresh air. This papaya- and orange-flavored multivitamin is bursting with flavor, nutrients and style. How many other multivitamins can say the same thing? Reviewers love the design and packaging of this supplement – and that’s just the beginning. Mary Ruth’s Men’s Multivitamin Gummies have only 3 grams of carbs, 10 calories and 0 grams of sugar. Talk about a deal!

Each supplement contains healthy doses of vitamins A, C, D3 and B, as well as zinc and iodine. These nutritious ingredients help support strong bones, teeth, muscles, immune functions, mineral absorption, cell production and thyroid health. With that many benefits, you’d be a fool not to try it. Plus, this supplement is free of dairy, gelatin, gluten, wheat, nuts, soy, corn and GMOs, and is vegan. The only downside to this otherwise great supplement is that it only contains 60 gummies, meaning you have to buy bottles more frequently than with other brands.

