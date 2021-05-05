The Best Men’s Wallets to Store Your Essentials

Like it or not, your wallet says a lot about your personal style. You may think it’s just a pocket-sized holder for cards and cash, but every time you take it out, someone is taking notice. Whip out a ratty old Velcro wallet on a first date, for example, and the chances of a second date start to get iffy. Quality men’s wallets marry form and function, and they’re unique style accessories that shouldn’t be overlooked. Fortunately, there are lots of great ones to choose from.

Wallet technology (yes, really) has taken some serious leaps in the past few years. Wallets have evolved from simply storing your cards to protecting them from all manner of threats, including wireless credit card fraud—where a thief gets close to you and uses a scanner to pick up your card info—and the forces of Mother Nature. In addition, new materials have joined classics like leather and canvas. Many of today’s wallets are constructed from ultra durable materials like Cordura fabric and even carbon fiber.

Here, we’ve rounded up top-quality men’s wallets from brands including The Ridge, Slimfold, Bellroy, and more. Grab one and leave the Velcro behind.

Bellroy Card Pocket

Bellroy is bringing the money pouch back in style. The zipper keeps everything secure, the premium leather is durable and stylish, and multiple interior pockets provide storage for coins, cards, cash, and even a SIM card.

[$59; bellroy.com]

The Ridge Carbon Fiber 3K

The Ridge might just be the perfect wallet for the 21st century. With a minimalist carbon fiber design, it can carry up to 12 cards and protects them against RFID fraud, too. And for those that haven’t gone completely cashless, it also includes a clip to secure your bills.

[$125; ridge.com]

Slimfold MICRO Tyvek

Sitting on your wallet is bad for you, but many guys do it anyway. That’s what makes this ultra-thin option from Slimfold so appealing. Despite being only two millimeters thick and weighing just 0.1 ounces, the ultra-strong Tyvek material allows it to hold eight to 12 cards, plus cash, without the bulk of traditional wallets.

[$23; slimfoldwallet.com]

Tecovas Calfskin Billfold

The boot specialists at Tecovas designed this premium calfskin leather wallet. Offering a simple, timeless style, its folded-edge construction boosts durability, while the roomy interior includes plenty of space for cash and cards.

[$65; tecovas.com]

Duluth Trading Co. Men’s Bison Tri Fold Wallet

Duluth Trading Co. is known for building durable gear and this tri-fold wallet is no exception. Made from authentic bison leather and featuring eight different card slots, this hardwearing wallet will last for years.

[$55; duluthtrading.com]

Ripcurl Cordura Eco RFID All Day Wallet

Designed with surf trips in mind, this eco-friendly and highly durable wallet from Ripcurl is ready for any adventure. The recycled Cordura fabric is long-lasting, the six card slots plus a cash pocket offer plenty of storage options, and the built-in RFID protection will prevent credit card fraud while traveling (or at home).

[$30; ripcurl.com]

Pelican Micro Sport Wallet

The most durable wallet on this list comes from Pelican. It’s made with a crushproof rigid case, water and dust resistant seal, easy open latch, and mesh pocket organizers, and it comes with a lifetime guarantee to boot. If you need something ultra-tough, this is it.

[$28; pelican.com]

Ögon Designs Carbon Code Wallet

While it might be overkill for most people, you won’t find a more secure wallet than this pocket-sized vault from Ögon Designs. With a carbon fiber shell, RFID protection, and a three-digit combination lock, you can rest easy knowing your valuables are safe and secure.

[$200; ogondesigns.com]

