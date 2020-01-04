The Best Weatherproof Winter Coats for Outdoor Style and Function

Somewhere between the overstuffed jacket mom put you in as a kid during snow days (that you could hardly move in), and the classic overcoat that you freeze (but look great) in, lies the perfect outer layer for the cold and frigid months ahead. Not too techy and bulky, but not too thin, something you can wear to work, over a tux, wear traveling, or even on light hike. With form and function in mind, these heavier winter coats and jackets can handle a snowball fight but also handle a business trip (even if you can’t).

