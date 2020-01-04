The Best Weatherproof Winter Coats for Outdoor Style and Function

Aether Apparel Nordic Jacket﻿ GET IT

Aether’s Nordic Jacket is not your typical winter coat. It looks elegant, yet its face-fabric is made of a waterproof, seam-sealed and wind-resistant durable stretch with a longer tail length. The Nordic Jacket is insulated with an 800-fill goose down and dons a stylish, yet technical wool hood and center zipper detail (with a two-way zip). On the inside, the Nordic jacket has all the features you’d want in a ski jacket: removable snow skirt, a lined goggle pocket, pit-zips and a RECCO tab. Yet, from the outside, this jacket can fit in anywhere. [$650, aetherapparel.com]

