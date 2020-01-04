The Best Weatherproof Winter Coats for Outdoor Style and Function

Mammut 3379 HS Thermo Hooded Parka﻿ GET IT

There is a growing trend of technical brands crossing over in the lifestyle aren — great news for anyone looking for a coat durable enough for the mountains but designed for the city. Mammut’s 3379 HS Thermo Hooded Parka, from its Delta X Collection, has a smooth wind- and water-repellent two-layer Gore-Tex outer layer with a mix of goose down for the chest area, and synthetic fiber in the forearms (ergonomically shaped for movability). The same-color, laser-etched logo makes for a clean look. However, the stealthiest part of the jacket is its four front pockets, two at the chest and two on the back of the thigh [$999, mammut.com]

