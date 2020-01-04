The Best Weatherproof Winter Coats for Outdoor Style and Function

Patagonia Frozen Range Parka﻿ GET IT

This handsome, thigh-length parka has all the bells and whistles: waterproof two-layer Gore-Tex lined with a poly-ripstop fabric and insulated with a 700-fill down, all made from recycled materials. It features a two-way zipper that is covered by a storm flap with large toggle-style buttons. The Frozen Range also has a snorkel-style hood for blustery winds, and best of all, there are more pockets that you have things to stow. That list includes two hand-warming outer pockets with a secret mesh phone pocket as well as a large chest pocket inside the storm flap. Like the rest of Patagonia’s shells, the Frozen Range Parka is made responsibly with recycled materials, and sewn in a Fair Trade Certified Factory. You can watch the video here, which is a great conversation starter at any cocktail party that your coat might take you. [$699, patagonia.com]

