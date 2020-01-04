The Best Weatherproof Winter Coats for Outdoor Style and Function

Snow Peak FR Down Coat GET IT

The Japanese brand Snow Peak was founded by Yukio Yamai, an accomplished mountaineer, in 1958 because he wanted to make better climbing gear than what was available at the time. Over the years, the brand has grown a cult following for those in the know, who like fashion-forward designs with technical features. The FR Down Coat is a super cozy winter coat with a chic military-style design: long length, big pockets, detachable hood. Yet, this is no runway coat, it’s made with a fire-resistant Aramid DWR coating and is tough as nails. [$531.25, snowpeak.com]

The Toughest Performance Jackets to Take Hiking, Running, and Mountaineering

