Best Wedding Tuxes and Formal Suits You Can Buy or Rent Online

Perhaps you don’t have a million fittings like your bride-to-be, but shopping for your wedding tux or suit can still be an ordeal. The suit has to look good, it has to be photographed well, it has to be comfortable, and it gets bonus points if it’s something you can wear again. The below suits and tuxes all fit the bill—and have plenty of nice details sure to impress on your big day. FYI: These days, many websites have “fit guarantees” to ensure the suit looks perfect on you, making online shopping for The One, a lot more appealing than you may think.

P.S. For more formal wear, check out Where to Buy Suits Online.

1. Proper Cloth Mayfair Black Wool Tuxedo

Does it get more timeless than a black tuxedo? Proper Cloth allows you to create custom suit sizing with their Smart Size Quiz in just minutes, and the suits come with the brand’s “perfect fit guarantee,” so you get a complimentary remake from the company if needed or reimbursement up to $125 if you have the suit altered at a local tailor. Along with tailored sizing, you can also choose from various lapels, buttons, jacket monograms, pants hem style, types of pockets, and more.

[$710; propercloth.com]

2. Proper Cloth Allen Black Wool Suit

Another superb buy from Proper Cloth is great for slightly less formal weddings. Made of merino wool, it’s not too heavy so it’s comfortable in any season and looks particularly sharp with dark grey horn buttons (pictured); conversely, the mother-of-pearl buttons make for a nice contrast. Whichever route you go, rest assured you’ve still got Proper Cloth’s proper fit guarantee. In other words, you don’t need to sweat if the suit doesn’t fit like a glove.

[$675; propercloth.com]

3. Generation Tux

If you’re in the market for a tux or suit rental, it’s hard to outshine the offerings at Generation Tux (the brand’s YouTube how-to series led by snowboarder Jack Mitrani on topics like tying bow ties and putting on cufflinks is also winning). They’ve got 25-plus suits and tuxedos you can customize with suspenders, pocket squares, cuff links in a variety of colors, fabrics, and lapel styles. After completing their carefully created size survey, your purchase will arrive 14 days before your event so you don’t have any last-minute fiascoes. FYI: The company offers free color swatches so you can coordinate colors together with your suit or tux and accessories.

[from $99; generationtux.com]

4. xSuit 2.0

Is comfort the name of the game for you? Well, you still gotta be formal for this most special of days. The good news is xSuit, purveyor of super-stretchy, fashionable suits is here. Their more formal suits that are popular for weddings feature a smart design that wards off wrinkles, doesn’t require ironing, and is anti-stain. These are three factors for which we think your groomsmen, in particular, will be grateful for. To order, take a quick survey with the brand’s Find My Size AI feature. You’ll also have the ability to return or exchange the suit if it doesn’t fit.

[$399; xsuit.com]

5. Stitch & Tie by Friar Tux

Can we just take a minute to talk about the Rose Pink Venice Suit by Midnight Blue (rent it for $230)? It’s safe to say you’ll be the most stylish groom in this dusty rose ensemble that pairs wonderfully with brown dress shoes and a neutral tie (like champagne or grey). In this beautifully curated collection of suits and tuxes, you can also customize all the rentals as you desire with pocket squares, vests, suspenders and more. They’ve also got a helpful customer service team. You can schedule a virtual style appointment with one of their stylists to select suits, tuxedos, shoes, and accessories like cufflinks, vests, and pocket squares for your wedding day. Be sure to arrange for an At Home Try-On to test-drive everything a few months ahead of time.

[from $155; stitchandtie.com]

6. The Black Tux

For upmarket formal wear, you can’t go wrong with The Black Tux. The company’s suits and tuxedos are made with natural silk, velvet, and Merino wool sourced from Italian mills. Customers can easily determine their size by answering a few questions online, or by visiting one of their showrooms nationwide. To help cut back on wedding stress, rest assured that orders arrive early, and the right fit is guaranteed, with free shipping and free returns on both rentals (rent from $149) and purchases (buy new from $475). You can also knock off selecting vests, shoes, neckwear, formal shirts, and cufflinks for your groomsmen and yourself in one fell swoop, and perhaps throw in a plum shawl jacket tuxedo.

[From $149; theblacktux.com]

7. Bonobos

If you’re having a hard time finding a stellar fit, to Bonobos you go. Bonobos’ tuxes and suits are available in a wide range of sizes and styles. There are three different fits for jackets and pants: slim, standard, and athletic. We’re particularly big fans of their tuxes—made with Italian wool (from $900)—and the fact they offer a dedicated Groom Shop service on their site. From there, you can make a fitting appointment at a Guideshop location across the country for a personalized fitting appointment for you and your groomsmen, if applicable. They even offer a 20% discount for group orders for weddings. They’ve got great socks, ties, and belts so browse those, too.

[from $550; bonobos.com]

8. Polo Ralph Lauren

Feel your best in this elegant Wool Barathea Tuxedo ($1,498) from Polo Ralph Lauren. It has standout specs like rolled lapels and hand-sewn natural shoulders, all in a timeless navy blue. Or, perhaps you’re partial to the Wool Peak-Lapel Tuxedo ($1,395) in black. Either way, pair both of these looks with flat-front trousers and you’re ready to start the party.

[From $1,395; ralphlauren.com]

