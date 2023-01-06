Best Western Wear to Live Out Your ‘Yellowstone’ Fantasies

I don’t ride horses. I’ve never roped a calf or ridden a bull that wasn’t mechanical, and yet I can’t help but gravitate toward the style of hard-working cowboys. Blame a childhood spent watching neo-westerns like Silverado and Young Guns, along with the recent cowboy soap opera Yellowstone. Or maybe my fondness of western wear is just a spillover from my obsession with workwear in general. Whatever the reason, I can’t get enough of western-inspired attire—from the classic cowboy hat down to a pair of hard-worn boots. And I’m not the only one.

Heritage makers such as Stetson continue to set the benchmark for everyone to follow. Meanwhile, lifestyle brands like Buck Mason and Seager Co.,—which mixes chill SoCal vibes with a rugged ethos—are filling out their lineup with western wear staples. In other words, we’re all a little bit obsessed with the Wild West look right now.

Here’s everything you need to steal the cowboy look, even if you live in the city.

1. Seager Co. Longhorn Straw Hat

Is it too obvious to suggest the hat is the key to a successful western look? Maybe. But Seager’s Longhorn is too perfect to resist. You get the classic cowboy silhouette, but instead of the traditional (and hot) felt, Seager uses a lightweight, ivory straw that’s supremely ventilated for a breezy, easy-to-wear lid that won’t weigh you down. The 4-inch brim keeps the sun off while an interior sweatband helps wick moisture in the worst heat. Put it all together and you have the perfect summer cowboy hat.

[$120; seagerco.com]

