2. Stetson 1865 Distressed Open Road Oval Hat Get it

Not all cowboy hats are 10-gallon affairs. The Open Road is an understated style that was popular with sophisticated American legends like Harry Truman. Stetson’s version is handmade in Texas with quality felt and a leather sweatband and comes perfectly distressed right out of the box.

[$270; stetson.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!