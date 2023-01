3. Chisos No. 2 Boots Get it

Yes, the price tag of these boots is a little steep, but the leather used for the Chisos No. 2 actually gets more beautiful with age, developing a patina that’s unique to each pair of boots. Our favorite touch? The stitching on the ankle. It’s understated, but also a nod to the petroglyphs found inside South Texas’s underrated Big Bend State Park.

[$545; chisos.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!