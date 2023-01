4. Frye Duke Roper Boots Get it

Roper boots were designed specifically to help rodeo cowboys rope calves, featuring a lower heel and wider platform that’s built for movement. We like the simple style of Frye’s version, which eschews fancy stitching for a clean, supple leather that’s just at home in the office or bar as it is in the ring of a rodeo.

[$478; thefryecompany.com]

