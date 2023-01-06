Best Western Wear to Live Out Your ‘Yellowstone’ Fantasies

5. Tecovas Denim Pearl Snap Shirt Get it

Denim shirts are a staple of western wear because they’re durable enough to put up with daily abuse, but somehow manage to look better the more you wear them. Tecovas’ Denim shirt has all the hallmarks of the style, from the pearl snaps to the western yoke, but none of the hokeyness you find from other modern takes on the style. And you can pick your color. Coriander is perfect for ranch work, while white dresses up for date night.

[$88; tecovas.com]

