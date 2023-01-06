Best Western Wear to Live Out Your ‘Yellowstone’ Fantasies

6. Wrangler Retro Premium Jeans Get it

Slim fit, straight leg, and no frills, the Retro Jeans blend the best of classic western style, like subtle stitching on the pockets and wide enough cuffs to fit over boots—with a modern fit that won’t look out of place hailing a cab. The jeans are made from an 11.5-ounce stretch denim that won’t constrict you, whether you’re riding a horse or a bike to the bar.

[$89; wrangler.com]

